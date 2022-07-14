Energy Toolbase Debuts Software for Solar, Energy Storage PPA Financing Quotes

Energy Toolbase has launched its newest financing integration partner, Sustainable Capital Finance (SCF), on the ETB Developer platform. This partnership enables ETB Developer users to instantly generate power purchase agreements (PPA) financing quotes for commercial and industrial (C&I) and nonprofit solar+storage projects without leaving the platform through SCF’s PPA solution.

Energy Toolbase’s modeling platform supports project developers, energy organizations and Fortune 500 companies in accurately and transparently modeling the avoided cost of solar+storage projects. Additionally, the software allows users to configure any type of project financing solution, such as a cash purchase, PPA, lease or loan.

With ETB’s Developer’s newest financing integration feature, users can seamlessly generate complete financing quotes that are integrated with avoided cost and project cash flows. This allows project developers to streamline their workflow of generating an indicative quote by eliminating the need to go between multiple applications and ultimately, expedite the process of modeling, optimizing their financing solution, and deploying projects.

SCF is a third-party financier that works directly with solar integrators and energy consumers to provide PPA solutions for commercial, nonprofit and municipal projects. SCF makes PPA financing more accessible to C&I and nonprofit sectors by providing solutions for projects 100 kW and up. In addition to project financing, acquisition and ownership, SCF develops projects in over 18 states and works with over 200 EPC and developer partners.

“We’re particularly excited to be launching our financing integration with an industry leader like Sustainable Capital,” states Matt Cimo, manager of platform sales at Energy Toolbase. “To provide a financing option within the platform that serves a sector that has previously had very few financing options will be a game-changer for our userbase.”

“Sustainable Capital Finance has witnessed the Energy Toolbase platform evolve into one of the premier software solutions in the renewable energy space,” says Joel Binstock, SCF’s manager of origination and partnerships. “We are very excited about the opportunity to integrate our two platforms and provide a more streamlined approach to project financing for our customers. Our collaboration will further standardize the approach to solar and storage third-party financing.”