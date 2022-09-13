Energy Toolbase, Luminia Unveil Developer Platform for Commercial Solar Financing

Energy Toolbase has launched Luminia‘s financing solution onto the ETB Developer platform to allow for in-platform power purchase agreement (PPA) and Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) loan financing for commercial solar, energy storage and energy efficiency projects. With Luminia’s financing solutions, ETB users can now instantly pre-qualify and quote Clean Energy PPA and PACE loans and gain access to a full suite of financing options for commercial projects.

Energy Toolbase’s ETB Developer platform provides renewable energy professionals with a seamless solution to model the avoided cost of solar and energy storage projects and configure any type of transaction that fits the customer’s needs. The integration, hosted directly within the platform, gives users additional options for financing and access to quick quotes. The quotes are generated instantly with a few clicks, expediting the modeling, quoting and selling process to get more solar, storage and energy efficiency projects deployed in the field.

Luminia pairs financing solutions with its proprietary technology platform, enabling commercial and industrial property owners to deploy a range of sustainability improvements including solar, energy storage, electric vehicle charging stations and other energy efficiency upgrades without any upfront payment.

“Luminia has an outstanding track record of financing commercial projects in our industry, and we’re very excited to have them on the platform,” says Scott D’Ambrosio, vice president of sales at Energy Toolbase. “The unique solution and financing options that they provide to commercial developers will open more doors for getting projects to the finish line.”

“We are thrilled to integrate our Clean Energy PPA and full suite of financing products into the Energy Toolbase platform, making it easier for renewable energy developers to bring more sustainable energy projects to completion through more accessible financing options,” states David Field, co-managing partner of Luminia. “Eliminating the barriers associated with commercial solar is critical in achieving large-scale solar adoption, and that’s what we’ve set out to do with our financing solutions.”