energyRe Secures Financing, Tax Equity Commitment for Lone Star Project

energyRe has secured $155 million in project financing and a $85 million tax equity commitment for its 108 MW Lone Star Solar project and 198 MW BESS, located in South Carolina.

Financing for the project includes construction debt, tax equity bridge facility and letter of credit facility, with Santander acting as the coordinating lead arranger. Bank of America has committed the tax equity. The transaction was led by the energyRe M&A and Investments teams.

“Lone Star Solar reflects energyRe’s commitment to accelerating the U.S. energy transition with reliable, clean power,” says Miguel Prado, CEO of energyRe.

“We are grateful to our financial partners for supporting Lone Star Solar, which will be one of the largest solar and storage facilities in the Southeastern United States. Today’s announcement underscores energyRe’s market leadership and our proven track record of delivering results for our communities.”

The project is under construction and is expected to be operational by fall.

Last January, the company announced a 10-year PPA with Dominion Energy South Carolina for Lone Star Solar. Syensqo is slated to purchase all of the renewable energy certificates generated by the project.