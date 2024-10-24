Enfinity Global Closes on $97M Structured Credit Facility from Nomura

Enfinity Global has closed a $97 million structured credit facility with Nomura for a 608 MW portfolio of solar assets currently in operation or under construction spanning the CAISO, WECC and SERC markets within the U.S.

The asset-based credit facility provides development and construction financing for Enfinity’s development and ready-to-build projects, along with strategic refinancing for its operational fleet.

Enfinity Global has an existing U.S. portfolio of 14.8 GW of solar and energy storage with land and interconnection in place.

“Nomura has been a foundational financing partner to Enfinity in the U.S. and Japan as we accelerate the expansion of our global IPP platform”, says Carlos Domenech, CEO of Enfinity Global.

“Nomura’s model allows for flexibility in capital formation and deployment, thus creating momentum for our portfolio; we are grateful for their continued support.”