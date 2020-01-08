Enhanced Capital Closes 10.25 MW DC Deal with GSPP

Enhanced Capital, a national investment firm, is financing a solar energy portfolio in collaboration with Green Street Power Partners (GSPP), generating clean energy in New Jersey, California, Connecticut, New York and Massachusetts.

Enhanced provided $10.2 million in tax equity to finance 11 projects that make up the 10.25 MW DC community and commercial solar portfolio.

In the first year of operation, the portfolio is expected to generate 12,900 MWh of energy. The output will be available to a variety of commercial, industrial and residential customers.

“Environmental sustainability and access to renewable energy are at the forefront of our mission,” says Dan Packard, director of renewable energy at Enhanced Capital. “Enhanced Capital is proud to have provided the tax equity funding to make these projects a reality.”

GSPP is a commercial solar developer, owner and operator, with 85 MW of solar assets under management.

Photo: Green Street Power Partner’s homepage