First Solar Chooses Alabama Location to Build Fourth American PV Module Factory

First Solar Inc. has selected Lawrence County in Alabama as the location for its fourth American photovoltaic (PV) solar module manufacturing facility. The new factory is part of a previously announced investment in scaling First Solar’s American manufacturing footprint to over 10 GW DC by 2025.

The planned factory in Lawrence County’s Mallard Fox Industrial Park represents an investment of approximately $1.1 billion and is expected to be commissioned by 2025, with a planned annual capacity of 3.5 GW DC. The new fully vertically integrated facility will join three factories in Ohio, including one that is scheduled to come online in the first half of 2023, to form part of First Solar’s expanded domestic manufacturing footprint.

“First Solar is a world-class manufacturer, and its solar modules are poised to play an increasingly important role in U.S. energy self-sufficiency,” says Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey. “I’m thrilled to see the company’s growth project headed to Lawrence County because I know it will create good jobs and have a major economic impact on this rural region.”

“The passage of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 has firmly placed America on the path to a sustainable energy future,” states Mark Widmar, CEO of First Solar. “This facility, along with its sister factories in Ohio, will form part of the industrial foundation that helps ensure this transition is powered by American innovation and ingenuity.”

Designed and developed at its research and development (R&D) centers in California and Ohio, First Solar’s advanced thin film PV modules set industry benchmarks for quality, durability, reliability, design, and environmental performance.

“Our commitment to responsible solar includes operating facilities that are among the cleanest, safest and most diverse in the country, and we’re pleased to bring our model of responsible solar manufacturing to Alabama,” Widmar adds. “We are proud of the role that this facility will play in creating stable, good-paying manufacturing jobs in the state, demonstrating the economic and social value that clean energy can deliver.”

“As it works to develop the next generation of solar technologies, First Solar represents the kind of innovative, technology-forward company that can help power Alabama’s economy into the future,” states Alabama Department of Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield. “This investment supports sustainability and advances America’s energy security – and it’s great news for Alabama.”

“Our team, from the state down to the local level, has worked extremely hard to make this project a reality,” comments Tabitha Pace, president and CEO of the Lawrence County Industrial Development Board. “First Solar will have a tremendous impact on our economy and region. We look forward to building those relationships for a successful future.”

“First Solar and TVA share a commitment to sustainability and innovation, as well as supporting our local communities,” mentions Jeff Lyash, Tennessee Valley Authority’s (TVA) president and CEO. “As the nation’s largest solar panel manufacturer, First Solar is bringing hundreds of quality jobs to the region. We are proud of our partnership with Joe Wheeler Electric Membership Corp., the State of Alabama and other economic development agencies to help make North Alabama the region of choice for First Solar’s newest location.”