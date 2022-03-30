FirstLight, Borrego Bring Additional Renewable Energy to New England

FirstLight Power is partnering with Borrego, a developer, EPC and O&M provider for large-scale renewable energy projects, to bring more clean energy to New England. Borrego will lead development efforts focused on building new distributed generation (DG) solar, DG storage and utility-scale standalone storage at FirstLight’s hydropower facilities in Massachusetts and Connecticut. The partnership will accelerate the creation of combined renewable energy and storage portfolios to deliver offerings to wholesale and retail customers across New England.

“I am thrilled to partner with Borrego to accelerate New England’s path to a fully decarbonized electric grid by advancing innovative new solar and energy storage offerings to customers in Massachusetts and Connecticut,” says Alicia Barton, president and CEO of FirstLight. “Borrego has a long track record of bringing best-in-class renewable energy projects to life, and this partnership will allow FirstLight to build upon our leadership position as the largest owner and operator of energy storage and renewable energy in New England.”

The new collaboration will focus on developing solar and storage at FirstLight’s existing hydropower facilities in a way that centers reliability, affordability and equity. FirstLight already operates the largest portfolio of renewable energy generation projects in New England, and with this partnership, it will advance the company’s mission of creating an electric grid that is clean, affordable, reliable and equitable.

“Borrego’s partnership with FirstLight will help create innovative hybrid renewables solutions in New England – combining solar and energy storage resources with existing generation,” states Jared Connell, VP of project development in New England for Borrego. “This kind of bold thinking around aggressive decarbonization is a big reason why we’re excited to work with FirstLight.” The new storage and solar assets are poised to bring flexibility to FirstLight’s existing hydropower portfolio in Massachusetts and Connecticut. The strategic partnership will also bring a new generation of hybrid renewable energy resources to serve New England’s grid.