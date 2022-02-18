FirstLight Power, Davis Hill Advance Solar and Energy Storage Projects in Connecticut

FirstLight Power has partnered with Davis Hill Development (DHD) to develop a suite of solar, energy storage and hybrid assets in Connecticut to operate both independently and in coordination with FirstLight’s existing fleet of hydropower assets. The partnership will bring a new generation of hybrid renewable energy resources to serve New England’s grid.

FirstLight Power already operates the largest portfolio of renewable energy generation projects in Connecticut; with this partnership, the company seeks to deliver even greater clean energy impact towards the state’s goal of achieving a 100% zero carbon electric sector by 2040. The new development partnership between FirstLight and DHD will focus on delivering clean assets in a way that centers reliability, affordability and equity.

“I am excited to be expanding FirstLight’s clean energy footprint in Connecticut and furthering both the state’s ambitious clean energy goals, and our company’s mission of creating an electric grid that is clean, affordable, reliable and equitable,” says Alicia Barton, president and CEO of FirstLight. “We are proud to be partnering with DHD, a proven developer of innovative renewable projects, to deliver a new generation of hybrid and storage-integrated clean energy resources to power the Nutmeg State.”

FirstLight anticipates that the venture will deliver more than 25 MW of solar and battery storage projects across eight of FirstLight’s existing Connecticut properties along the Housatonic, Shetucket and Quinebaug Rivers. The new storage and solar assets will bring flexibility to FirstLight’s existing hydropower portfolio in Connecticut, allowing renewable energy to be stored when demand is low and provided back to the grid when the power is needed most.

“FirstLight Power has truly been a premier, best-in-class partner for us from the start, and we are excited to be building on this relationship and bringing to life a suite of clean energy assets that Connecticut requires to meet the state’s climate action goals,” comments Jared Alvord, VP of strategic development of Davis Hill Development. “Davis Hill Development has developed, built and financed over 50 clean energy projects in the state of Connecticut to date, and we are excited to expand that work with a transformational clean energy company such as FirstLight.”