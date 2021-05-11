GAF Energy Building New California Research and Development Facility

GAF Energy, a provider of roof-integrated solar solutions, has leased and begun improvements on a 112,000-square-foot facility in San Jose, Calif.

Once construction is complete, the new facility will serve as the company’s center for research and development (R&D) and manufacturing, bringing traditionally off-shored solar manufacturing to the U.S. The buildout of the property and its ongoing operations will result in hundreds of U.S.-based, clean energy manufacturing jobs and a solar roof product made in the U.S., notes the company. As part of Standard Industries, a privately-held global industrial company, GAF Energy says it will bring roofing manufacturing and R&D expertise to the solar industry.

“Driving the next generation of solar innovation is a top priority for our business – and we’re proud to be making this investment here in the U.S.,” said David Millstone and David Winter, co-CEOs of Standard Industries. “With this facility, GAF Energy is advancing our vision of an integrated product that’s attractive, affordable, reliable and easily installed, so that every new roof has the option to generate solar power.”

GAF Energy says it offers roofing contractors across the U.S. a comprehensive and economical approach to solar installations. The company designed its current product to provide an attractive, low-profile alternative to rack-mounted solar panels which are typically drilled through the roof’s shingles. The GAF Energy solar system is integrated into the roofing system, ensuring that the primary function of the roof – to protect the home from the elements – remains intact. High-efficiency solar panels optimize power output and maximize aesthetic appeal, combining flashing with a sleek black perimeter shield to help reduce the risk of leaks and animal intrusion.

