GAF Energy Cuts Ribbon on Texas Solar Manufacturing Facility 

GAF Energy, a Standard Industries company, has opened the doors to its new 450,000 sq. foot Timberline Solar manufacturing facility in Georgetown, Texas.

“Today is a great day for the future of solar and the future of Georgetown,” says Martin DeBono, president of GAF Energy. “We’re thrilled to be celebrating the opening of our manufacturing complex here in Georgetown, Texas. We’ve been overjoyed with our decision to build in Georgetown, the community has welcomed us with open arms and made it feel like home.”

This manufacturing facility is the company’s second. With it, GAF Energy hopes to increase its capacity, bringing total production of its solar shingle to 300 MW annually.