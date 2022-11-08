Energy Storage Project Receives Alberta Utilities Commission Approval

Westbridge Renewable Energy Corp.’s wholly owned subsidiary, Georgetown Solar Inc., has obtained power plant and battery energy storage system (BESS) approval and a substation permit and license from the Alberta Utilities Commission (AUC) for its flagship project, the Georgetown Solar + Energy Storage Project.

The Georgetown Project marks the first of four Alberta projects of Westbridge to receive power plant and BESS approval from the AUC. The approvals allow Georgetown to construct and operate the project, located near Mossleigh in Vulcan County, Alberta. The project consists of a solar power plant with a capacity of up to 230 MW AC / 278 MW DC, BESS with capacity of up to 200 MWh and the associated Mossleigh 1051S Substation. Approval is granted subject to provisions by the Hydro and Electric Energy Act and the Alberta Utilities Commission Act.

“We are pleased to have achieved this important milestone for Westbridge Renewable, validating our work as a leading solar developer and confirming the strength of our team, business model, and quality of our projects,” comments Stefano Romanin, director and CEO. “This approval confirms our ability to originate high-quality greenfield projects and add significant value by taking them to shovel-ready approval.“

Westbridge Renewable Energy has five utility-scale solar PV projects and four BESS projects in North America and one standalone BESS project in the U.K., totaling 1,285 MWp of solar PV and 500 MW / 1 GWh of BESS under development in its growing portfolio.