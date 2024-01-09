Goal Solutions to Offer Solar PPA and Lease Servicing Programs

Goal Solutions has expanded into solar PPA and lease servicing in an effort to streamline management complexities for their client base, says the company.

The company adds these capabilities to its established UCC management and sales tax obligation filing services.

“We are huge believers in the transformational potential of solar-generated power and want to enable lenders to offer whatever products best fit the needs of their customers and still get best-in-class servicing through our Launch Servicing subsidiary, a proven leader in the servicing industry,” says Matt Myers, Goal Solutions president and CEO.

“By developing our lease and PPA capabilities in tight partnership with clients we made sure that our servicing reflects the most modernized features that our lender partners and their customers have come to expect.”