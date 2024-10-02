Golden Triangle I Solar + Storage Secures Tax Equity Commitment

Origis Energy has secured a tax equity commitment from J.P. Morgan for the Golden Triangle I Solar + Storage project in Lowndes County, Miss., with initial funding made alongside the commitment.

The agreement funds the completion of Golden Triangle I, a 200 MW solar project with 50 MW of battery storage under a PPA with the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), to deliver clean energy and grid resiliency at competitive rates.

“The team at Origis Energy is focused on delivering high-quality projects for TVA, and our other customers. Golden Triangle I is an excellent example of that focus, and we appreciate J.P. Morgan’s support on it,” says Vikas Anand, CEO of Origis Energy.

Golden Triangle I is one of four Origis projects in Mississippi for TVA, with a total capacity of 750 MW and 350 MW of battery storage. The tax equity agreement leverages the Investment Tax Credit incentives of the Inflation Reduction Act.

Latham & Watkins represented Origis Energy in the transaction. Hunton Andrews Kurth acted as J.P. Morgan’s counsel.