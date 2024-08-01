Goldman Sachs Alternatives Makes $440M Investment in BrightNight

BrightNight has received a $440 million strategic investment from the Infrastructure business at Goldman Sachs Alternatives.

The investment, along with existing capital commitments, is expected to fund the company’s execution of its 31 GW renewables project portfolio. The transaction is expected to close in next month.

“BrightNight was founded on a unique combination of strengths that capitalize on strong secular energy transition tailwinds,” says Martin Hermann, BrightNight chairman and CEO.

“We have quickly established a large and differentiated portfolio in high-demand growth markets seeking decarbonizing renewable energy solutions to meet growing load and reliability needs. BrightNight’s best-in-class team, extensive project portfolio and revolutionary AI-powered software platform, PowerAlpha, position us to maximize value for our utility and corporate customers. We look forward to continuing this journey in partnership with Goldman Sachs.”

BofA Securities and PJT Partners acted as financial advisors to BrightNight. Jefferies acted as financial advisor and Weil, Gotshal & Manges served as legal counsel to Goldman Sachs Alternatives.