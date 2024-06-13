GoodLeap Announces Closing of $311.6M Solar-Loan Securitization

GoodLeap has closed on its GoodLeap Sustainable Home Solutions Trust 2024-1, a securitization sponsored by Goldman Sachs Lending Partners.

The securitization is backed by a $311.6 million principal balance of residential solar loans originated on the comapny’s platform. Joint bookrunners included Goldman Sachs, ATLAS SP Securities, BofA Securities and Citigroup Global Markets.

GoodLeap works with credit unions, insurance companies, banks and asset managers. It has provided $26 billion of solar and other home efficiency loans through its platform since 2018, says the company.

