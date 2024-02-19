Greenalia Secures $200 Million of 3-Year Credit Facilities for U.S. Development

Greenalia has announced closing on $200 million of three-year credit facilities to support the development of its U.S. renewables projects through company subsidiary, Greenalia Power U.S. Advanced II.

The facilities are the first for the company in the North American market. Proceeds are expected to finance project equipment, as well as other development and construction expenses.

“This operation represents an important milestone for the company’s U.S. expansion, where we are currently developing a 3 GW portfolio diversified through projects in three technologies: solar, wind and batteries,” says Antonio Fernández-Montells, Greenalia CFO. “We want to thank Nomura for the trust and confidence on Greenalia project and all PEI team for the exceptional support and advice.”

Nomura Securities International led the financing and acted as sole underwriter, lead arranger and bookrunner of the facilities. PEI Global Partners served as exclusive financial advisor to the company. Holland & Knight acted as borrower’s counsel. Norton Rose Fulbright acted as lenders’ counsel.