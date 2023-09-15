Guzman Energy to Offtake 100% of Shallow Basket Solar Power

Guzman Energy, a provider of wholesale power and affordable energy, and renewable developer National Renewable Solutions (NRS) have executed a power purchase agreement (PPA) for the 140 MW Shallow Basket PV solar project to be paired with 50 MW of battery storage. The Rio Arriba County, N.M., solar power generation and battery storage site is in the final stages of development and is expected to be operational in 2025.

NRS will build and operate the solar project, leasing the land from the Jicarilla Apache Nation. When completed, the project will be capable of supplying enough electricity to power approximately 38,000 homes in the region.

Guzman Energy will own 100% of the power and associated renewable attributes, including renewable energy credits, generated by Shallow Basket. In addition, Guzman Energy will operate and manage the battery storage system, including scheduling charging and discharging of stored energy.

“The power purchase agreement for Shallow Basket Solar is an important addition to the ever-expanding Guzman power supply portfolio,” says Christopher A. Miller, co-founder and CEO of Guzman Energy. “Guzman wholesale customers in New Mexico and Colorado will benefit from this new source of affordable and renewable power.”

The power generated by Shallow Basket solar and stored in battery will be part of Guzman Energy’s power supply portfolio serving current and future Guzman Energy wholesale customer power loads.

NRS has an active development portfolio consisting of over 4 GW of renewable projects. The Shallow Basket project is the fourth renewable project the company has developed in New Mexico.