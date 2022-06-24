Industria Constructs Solar, Energy Storage Microgrid System for City of San Diego

The City of San Diego via Gridscape Solutions has awarded Industria Power a construction contract for eight microgrids, saving an estimated $6 million over 25 years in avoided energy costs. Construction is moving out of engineering into mobilization and is set to conclude in December 2022.

Industria Power is the general contractor for this multifaceted microgrid project. As the project developer, Gridscape Solutions was awarded a California Energy Commission (CEC) Advanced Emergency Microgrid grant. Gridscape then brought in Industria Power to complete the construction of the project. Shell New Energies US will be the asset owner and operator for 25 years.

“Industria Power and Gridscape Solutions continue to work together to develop and construct more than 18 Complex Solar Microgrids at multiple locations throughout California,” said Ralph Ciarlanti III CEO & President of Industria Power.

The City of San Diego prioritized eight building sites, including three recreation centers, two fire stations and three police stations. The facility microgrids include 930 kW of solar photovoltaic systems, 2175 MWh of battery storage and multiple electric vehicle (EV) charging stations.