Invenergy Gets $1 Billion Blackstone Follow Up

Invenergy Renewables Holdings LLC, a developer, owner and operator of sustainable energy solutions, has received an approximately $1 billion equity investment from funds managed by Blackstone Infrastructure Partners, to continue growing its rapidly expanding business. This amount is additional to Blackstone’s nearly $3 billion investment in Invenergy in 2021 and 2022.

Invenergy’s ownership includes Blackstone, CDPQ and Invenergy management. Invenergy management will continue as managing member of the company with day-to-day responsibility for execution of the business.

“The additional equity capital from Blackstone will help accelerate execution of our existing project portfolio and our new business initiatives,” says Jim Murphy, president and corporate business leader at Invenergy. “We greatly value our long-term relationship with Blackstone and CDPQ and look forward to continuing to lead the clean energy transition with the support of these trusted partners.”

Invenergy will leverage this additional investment to sustain the continued growth of the company in the United States and around the world, as well as its portfolio of projects which includes significant solar and land-based wind farms, advanced energy storage facilities, offshore wind projects, high-voltage direct current interregional transmission lines, clean hydrogen initiatives, solar panel manufacturing and a growing community solar business through its Reactivate venture.