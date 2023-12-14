iSun Closes on $8 Million Secured Loan with Decathlon Capital Partners

iSun has closed on an $8 million senior secured loan with Decathlon Capital Partners to fully refinance the prior senior secured convertible facility which had become dilutive.

The transaction carries a 48-month term and is a straight debt instrument, avoiding any equity dilution. Debt service payments begin at a smaller initial level and increase over the course of the loan in several step-ups, tracking the company’s revenue growth.

Funds will be utilized as follows:

$6 million for the retirement of existing Senior Secured Convertible Notes previously issued to Anson Investment Master Fund, LP and Anson East Master Fund, LP;

$1.5 million to the balance sheet for working capital; and

$0.5 million in transaction fees.

“This is a huge milestone for iSun, and I want to say thank you to our new financing partners at Decathlon and to our employees for all their hard work in getting this across the finish line,” says Jeffrey Peck, iSun’s chairman and CCO. “This debt facility validates our commitment to accelerating the transition to clean energy as we continue our fight against climate change while providing an opportunity to strengthen our balance sheet.”

England & Company acted as exclusive advisor and placement agent for the financing and Merritt & Merritt acted as the company’s legal counsel.