ITC to Launch Investigation for Trinasolar Complaint

Trinasolar US says the United States International Trade Commission (ITC) has voted to institute an investigation into Trina’s patent infringement complaint against a number of Canadian Solar Inc. entities.

Having considered Trina’s complaint, filed in October, the U.S. government ordered an investigation of whether Canadian Solar is in violation of Section 337 of the Tariff Act of 1930. In particular, the investigation will examine whether Canadian Solar infringed Trina’s TOPCon (Tunnel Oxide Passivated Contact) solar cell technology patents.

Trina has requested that the ITC issue a Limited Exclusion Order to bar importation and Cease and Desist Orders to bar further sales and marketing in the United States, of solar cells, modules, panels and components that infringe Trina’s patents.

“Trina appreciates the ITC’s decision to investigate the unauthorized use of our patented technology,” says Steven Zhu, president of Trinasolar US. “We are pleased our patent infringement complaint is being taken seriously, and we look forward to the final determination by the ITC.”

In addition to this action at the ITC, Trinasolar has filed a separate patent infringement suit relating to TOPCon technology pending against Canadian Solar in the District of Delaware. Trinasolar is also seeking injunctive relief in a separate ITC investigation as to patent infringement of TOPCon technology that was instituted in November against a number of Runergy and Adani entities.