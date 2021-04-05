J-POWER USA Converting Retired Coal Plant into Solar+Storage Project

J-POWER USA Development Co. Ltd., a company that acquires, develops, finances and operates power generation facilities in North America, and funds managed by affiliates of Fortress Investment Group LLC have agreed to jointly pursue the development of Birchwood Solar, a 50 MW AC solar plant, and Birchwood Storage, a 190 MW AC energy storage facility.

The projects would convert Birchwood Power, a coal plant which has been in operation since November 1996, into facilities that will generate and store clean renewable energy. Birchwood is J-POWER USA’s third solar project in development and part of its new initiative to add renewable generation to its existing portfolio.

“This is an exciting opportunity to take a former coal plant site and transform it into a clean energy facility,” says Mark Condon, president and CEO of J-POWER USA. “This project is part of J-POWER USA’s plan to increase our renewable portfolio and continue our efforts to build a sustainable energy future.”

J-POWER says the project benefits from its existing transmission infrastructure, which will be used for the new solar+storage generation – enabling the company to continue its long-term partnership with the local community. With the decommissioning of Birchwood Power, J-POWER USA’s only coal-fired plant, its portfolio will consist exclusively of clean natural gas and renewable energy.

Photo: Mark Condon