KKR Provides $300M Corporate Credit Facility to Origis Energy

Vehicles and accounts managed by KKR’s insurance business have provided a $300 million corporate financing facility to Origis Energy.

Proceeds from the facility are set to support the continued development and construction of Origis’ pipeline of solar and storage projects.

“Demand for renewable energy financing is stronger than ever and we are pleased to support Origis Energy, one of the leading developers in this space,” says Sam Mencoff, director at KKR.

The investment aligns with KKR’s asset-based finance (ABF) strategy, focused on privately originated and negotiated credit investments backed by pools of financial and hard assets. The ABF platform began investing in 2016.

Photo source