Leeward Secures $1.25 Billion in Warehouse Facility Financing

Leeward Renewable Energy (LRE), a leading renewable energy company, has secured $1.25 billion in financing for its construction warehouse facility, marking a significant scaling of its financing capacity to support continued investments in its rapidly growing operating portfolio.

The warehouse provides three years of committed capital designed to fund a multi-year build plan of advanced and construction-ready projects from LRE’s development pipeline. Initially, the $1.25 billion revolving facility will fund the construction of six fully contracted wind, solar and battery storage projects, totaling nearly 1 gigawatt of capacity, which are expected to be completed and begin operation throughout 2024 and 2025. LRE’s renewable energy platform currently includes more than 3 GW of operating assets and more than 30 GW of projects in its development pipeline to meet rising demand.

“LRE has experienced tremendous growth, and this financing arrangement supports our momentum by funding the construction of renewable energy projects in our development pipeline over the next three years,” says Chris Loehr, LRE’s senior vice president, Finance. “We are pleased to have the continued support from leading financial institutions, reflecting a shared commitment to advance clean energy. This arrangement further demonstrates the market’s confidence in our strategy of delivering reliable, long-term renewable energy solutions for our customers and contributing meaningfully to the communities we serve and the environment.”

“Wells Fargo is pleased to support LRE and provide the company with capital to help scale and support its growing renewable energy platform,” says Bobby Ausman, executive director in the Renewables and Asset Finance Group in Wells Fargo’s Corporate & Investment Bank. “The warehouse facility will further provide LRE optionality to access diverse sources of permanent capital as it pursues its strategy to develop and own long-term renewable energy solutions.”

LRE’s legal counsel for the transaction was Stoel Rives LLP, while lender counsel was Latham & Watkins LLP.