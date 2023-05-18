Leyline Renewable Capital Funds Accelergen Energy Pipeline Project

Leyline Renewable Capital, a provider of early-stage capital for renewable energy developers, will supply $30 million in financing for Accelergen Energy LLC to develop a multi-gigawatt pipeline of utility-scale solar and storage projects across multiple U.S. markets over the next four years.

Accelergen was founded by renewable energy veterans Thomas Houle and Josh Skogen. Houle has an extensive background in renewable energy development, project and platform investing and management and will serve as the company’s CEO. Skogen will serve as senior vice president of development and will play a key role in corporate strategy, project development and execution.

“Leyline Renewable Capital is well-known in our industry as a premier development lender,” says Houle. “The team worked closely with us to understand our specific needs and business goals. This infusion will strengthen our capital structure, which will accelerate our efforts as we launch the company and work to expand the team while executing upon our strategic plan.”