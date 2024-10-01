Leyline Renewable Capital Provides $28M in Financing to GSCE

Leyline Renewable Capital has announced a $28 million financing package for Golden State Clean Energy (GSCE).

The funding, which comprises various types of capital invested for projects in different stages of development, is slated to drive the advancement of 1.9 GW of solar and energy storage projects in California.

“Leyline Renewable Capital is proud to support Golden State Clean Energy in their mission to expand California’s renewable energy infrastructure,” says Eric Rubinstein, CCO at Leyline Renewable Capital.

“Our investment in GSCE reflects our commitment to providing strategic capital that enables developers to overcome financial barriers and accelerate the deployment of clean energy projects.”