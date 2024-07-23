Manchin, Barrasso Release Bipartisan Energy Permitting Reform Legislation

U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (I-WV) and John Barrasso (R-WY), chairman and ranking member of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, have released the Energy Permitting Reform Act of 2024.

The bipartisan legislation hopes to strengthen American energy security by accelerating the permitting process for critical energy and mineral projects of all types in the United States.

“After over a year of holding hearings in the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, thoughtfully considering input from our colleagues on both sides of the aisle and engaging in good faith negotiations, Ranking Member Barrasso and I have put together a commonsense, bipartisan piece of legislation that will speed up permitting and provide more certainty for all types of energy and mineral projects without bypassing important protections for our environment and impacted communities,” says Senator Manchin.

“The Energy Permitting Reform Act will advance American energy once again to bring down prices, create domestic jobs, and allow us to continue in our role as a global energy leader. The time to act on it is now.”