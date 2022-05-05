Markus Nikles Will Lead Meyer Burger’s Finances as New CFO

Meyer Burger Technology AG has appointed Markus Nikles to the executive board as the new CFO as of September 1, 2022. As CFO in the Meyer Burger Group, he will be responsible for the fields of finance, controlling, IT, risk management, internal control system and investor relations.

For more than 20 years, Nikles has gained prior experience within leading positions in the field of finance with the Swiss Bühler Group, working in Switzerland, the U.S., Germany and China. He has knowledge of financial management within major international companies, group and project controlling, liquidity planning, cash pooling and net working capital management.

“In Markus Nikles, we have been able to recruit a CFO with roots in Switzerland but who also has personal knowledge of the U.S., Germany and Asia,” says Franz Richter, chairman of the board of directors. “His extensive professional experience in an international industrial group, his in-depth expertise and his pragmatic attitude are very valuable assets with regard to the further growth phase of our company.”

Until the new CFO assumes his position, his responsibilities will continue to be shared among the other members of the executive board. The former CFO, Nathalie Benedikt, left the company at the end of March 2022 for personal reasons.