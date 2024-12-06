Massive Solar+Storage Project Ready to Roll

Sunstone Solar, one of the largest proposed solar projects in the U.S., has received its final discretionary approval from the Oregon Energy Facility Siting Council (EFSC), representing the final step in the state’s evaluation and public engagement process and authorizing project owner Pine Gate Renewables to proceed with construction.

The 1,200 MW solar and 1,200 MW storage project will be located in Morrow County. Pine Gate is in discussions with customers and local utilities to purchase the electricity and environmental attributes of the energy produced by the project, which will interconnect to the Bonneville Power Administration via the Umatilla Electric Cooperative system.

The project will begin the engineering and procurement process in early 2025 ahead of phased construction starting in 2026.

“Oregon’s energy facility permitting process is one of the most rigorous in the entire country,” says Ben Catt, CEO of Pine Gate Renewables. “The recent unanimous permit approval is a testament to the way our team worked with stakeholders to provide a win-win for Oregon and the Morrow County community.”

Pine Gate owns and operates 17 other solar projects in Oregon. The company acquired the Sunstone Solar project from Gallatin Power Partners in 2022.