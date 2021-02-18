Mosaic, Freedom Forever Partner on Residential Solar Financing

Mosaic, a financing platform for U.S. residential solar, has entered a multiyear partnership with Freedom Forever, a residential solar power provider.

This partnership joins Mosaic’s credit expertise and technology with a nationwide solar sales and installation organization. As a result, Freedom Forever can now offer its customers attractive solar financing rates and boost the adoption of residential solar power.

“Lowering the cost of solar enables dealers to help more families make the switch to clean energy,” says Billy Parish, founder and CEO of Mosaic. “This partnership will accelerate Freedom Forever’s already impressive growth by powering their robust sales organization with Mosaic’s financing platform. As we align and enhance our companies’ technologies and operations, it will be faster and easier to offer more financing options to more people.”

Mosaic’s financing solutions make it possible for homeowners to invest in sustainable energy home improvement projects, such as generating and storing solar energy.

