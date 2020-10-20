Mosaic Releases Two New Solar Loan Products for U.S. Homeowners

Mosaic, a U.S.-based provider of financing solutions for residential solar and energy-efficient home improvement projects, has released two new competitively priced solar loan products – a 0.99% APR 20-year loan and a 1.99% APR 25-year loan.

The new products enable Mosaic’s solar partners to offer the lowest rates in the market at a time when consumers are both increasingly cost-conscious and more aware of the benefit of buying rather than leasing their home solar and battery systems.

“We can offer homeowners and installers market-leading loan products because the quality of our lending program continues to be rewarded by the capital markets with a lower cost of funding,” says Billy Parish, founder and CEO of Mosaic. “We are excited to pass that lower cost of funds on to our customers.”

Renewable energy assets are considered attractive to investors from Wall Street to pension funds. However, Mosaic’s securitizations are attractively priced because of the high quality of the company’s underlying residential solar loan portfolio and proven track record. Mosaic recently completed its eighth asset-backed securitization to date, and the $222 million offering was multiple times oversubscribed and placed with more than 20 unique investors.

This new pricing for homeowners comes just weeks after Mosaic announced the PowerSwitch ZERO loan program, the first-of-its-kind loan available for homeowners to convert to clean energy with no monthly payments for 12 months. All PowerSwitch ZERO loans are made by WebBank, Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender.

Photo Source