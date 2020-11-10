Mosaic’s SwiftLink URL Now Available

Mosaic, a platform that provides financing solutions for U.S. residential solar and energy-efficient home improvement projects, says its SwiftLink URL is now available.

SwiftLink is a shareable, customizable URL that allows residential contractors and solar installers to easily distribute credit application forms to customers without the need to log in to a separate portal. Homeowners can now simply click on their contractor-specific SwiftLink URL using any smart mobile device, complete a single-screen credit application form requiring just three pieces of customer financial information and receive a credit decision in a matter of seconds.

“Mosaic has a track record of innovating finance solutions that help improve and streamline partner sales and businesses,” says Patrick Moore, COO of Mosaic. “Now, with SwiftLink, contractors get the easiest way to distribute Mosaic credit application forms to their customers, and homeowners get the easiest way to apply for financing through the Mosaic platform.”

Available to PowerSwitch ZERO solar loan and all home improvement contractor partners, SwiftLink can be shared directly with customers via text and email – or hosted on a partner website for the added benefit of integrating with specific business marketing needs and improved user-experience efforts.

Credit approval, a necessary step when applying to finance solar installation and home improvement projects, traditionally requires homeowners to log in to a separate portal to fill out application forms in the presence of their solar installer or general contractor. Now, Mosaic’s partners can offer homeowners a contact-free credit application process from the convenience of their own homes and devices.

Credit applications approved through SwiftLink are automatically integrated into partner sales pipelines easily accessed via Portal 2X – Mosaic’s recently announced sales tool. This gives contractors and installers access to their pipelines from any smart mobile device, as well as the flexibility to start financing at three different points of the sales transaction (adding a new customer, giving an estimate or pre-qualification).

The availability of SwiftLink comes on the heels of Mosaic’s successful launch of PowerSwitch ZERO, the industry’s first residential solar loan with no payments required during the 12-month promotional period preceding a 10-, 15- or 20-year repayment term. Offered in tandem with the company’s new Portal 2X sales tool, this finance option meets an immediate need to put solar installers back to work after the economic slowdown associated with COVID-19.