M&T Bank, Sunstone Credit Launch Program to Increase Solar Financing Access

Sunstone Credit has launched a joint program with M&T Bank that aims to give more businesses access to solar loan financing.

By collaborating with M&T Bank, the company hopes to help more businesses afford solar systems.

“Through our program with M&T, we’re poised to make it easier than ever for businesses to pivot to solar energy,” says Josh Goldberg, co-founder and CEO of Sunstone Credit. “Having such a well-regarded banking partner in our corner will accelerate our growth, and the growth of the commercial solar market, in a really meaningful way.”