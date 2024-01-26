Nautilus Solar, Foss & Company Announce $72M Tax Equity Partnership

Nautilus Solar Energy and Foss & Company have announced a $72 million tax equity partnership, covering a 62 MW portfolio of 16 projects across Maine, Minnesota, New York and Maryland.

“The collaboration with Foss & Company highlights the growing demand for community solar projects that offer an equitable and affordable renewable energy choice,” says Julian Erfurth, Nautilus’ executive director of capital markets. “This partnership not only reinforces our commitment to advancing a cleaner, more resilient energy sector but also expands the reach of community solar across numerous US markets. We are proud to be part of the clean energy transition.”

These projects aim to provide energy to the Northeast and Midwest regions of the U.S. and are expected to be fully operational this year.

NUPH is the long-term owner of the projects, with Nautilus Solar responsible for overseeing construction and maintaining the site’s long-term performance. The company is also responsible for acquiring and managing customer subscriptions through its proprietary platform.

This is the second partnership between Nautilus Solar and Foss & Company.