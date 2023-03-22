Nevados Chooses SYSPRO ERP

SYSPRO, a global provider of ERP software, says Nevados, a solar power equipment manufacturer, has chosen SYSPRO ERP to automate its supply chain processes and provide a financial management system of record.

The Nevados technology platform pairs all-terrain solar trackers with a comprehensive software suite to optimize solar performance and improve PV plant reliability while respecting the natural landscape. The company’s solar trackers are ideal for sloped and rolling terrain.

“As a young company, we were seeking an ERP vendor that would help us scale our business,” says Scott Troy, VP of supply chain at Nevados. “We needed to move away from tribal knowledge and manual processes to a system that everyone can follow. It was essential to implement an ERP that had the capacity to grow.”