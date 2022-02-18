New Financial Service Platform Focuses on Residential Solar

Renewable energy platform Almika Renewable Finance is launching a new suite of financial services focusing on the residential solar and energy storage market, with the financial backing of Amalgamated Bank.

Almika offers customers who install solar and storage systems a single platform that integrates utility billing, clean energy financing and demand response capabilities. Its partnership with Amalgamated Bank will allow it to strengthen its platform offering in the energy market, while simultaneously helping the bank achieve its net-zero targets by 2045.

“Almika and Amalgamated share the same goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions,” says Priscilla Sims Brown, president and CEO of Amalgamated Bank. “By making a strategic investment in clean solar energy, Amalgamated will tap into a growing market and accelerate our efforts to mitigate climate change.”

“Almika’s technology with Amalgamated’s partnership delivers the best possible experience to our partners, customers and those considering renewable energy home improvements,” states Celestine Vettical, CEO and co-founder of Almika. “This not only adds to the full suite of service offerings in our platform but unlocks the true scalability and value that we aspire to deliver to the environment, our current grid structures, and the customers we serve.”