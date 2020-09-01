NextEra Energy Resources Poised to Double U.S. Energy Storage Capacity

NextEra Energy Resources LLC, a wholesale generator of electric power, has highlighted a suite of clean energy storage developments in California that could nearly double the total installed capacity of battery storage available in the U.S. today.

The company plans to build nearly 700 MW of fully-contracted battery storage projects in California before the end of 2022. The battery storage projects will be co-located at six existing NextEra Energy Resources solar projects and include the previously announced:

-63 MW at Blythe 110 Solar Energy Center

-115 MW at Blythe II Solar Energy Center

-115 MW at Blythe III Solar Energy Center

-230 MW at the McCoy Solar Energy Center

-110 MW at the Arlington Solar Energy Center

-65 MW at the Yellow Pine Solar Energy Center

“California needs significant investment in battery storage to meet its aggressive clean energy goals. NextEra Energy Resources is answering the call with nearly 700 MW of battery storage projects representing a capital investment of nearly $800 million,” says John Ketchum, president and CEO of NextEra Energy Resources.

“We are pleased that last week the California Public Utility Commission (CPUC) approved all 523 MW of the projects that required CPUC approval. Once these projects are operational by the end of 2022, Californians will benefit from more low-cost, emission-free solar energy during more hours of the day, as well as improved reliability across the regional electric grid,” he adds.

In addition to the fully-contracted projects that are expected to come online by the end of 2022, NextEra Energy Resources has a current pipeline of nearly 2,000 MW of shovel-ready or near shovel-ready battery energy storage projects in California that could be deployed to help meet the energy storage capacity requirements put forth by the CPUC.

The company’s planned and pipeline of battery storage projects in California alone is nearly twice the total installed capacity of battery storage in the U.S. today (approximately 1,350 MW). The build out of the 2,000 MW energy storage pipeline is contingent on obtaining long-term power purchase agreements for the projects as well as the necessary regulatory approvals.

In addition to battery storage, NextEra Energy Resources stands ready to construct Eagle Mountain, a 1,300 MW pumped storage project located near Desert Center, Calif. Eagle Mountain is a fully permitted, shovel-ready project that could provide up to 18 hours of energy storage and represents a bulk energy storage solution that not only diversifies California storage supply but provides additional grid flexibility in the event of multi-day events such as summer heatwaves and winter storms when cloud cover reduces solar generation.

While Eagle Mountain is fully permitted, the potential project needs the appropriate regulatory construct in order to move forward.

Photo: NextEra Energy Resources’ Our Environment web page