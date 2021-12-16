OpenSolar, Mosaic Streamline Solar Financing and Sales for Installers

OpenSolar Inc., a software company for solar installers with a free solar design and sales platform, and Mosaic, a financing platform for U.S. residential solar and energy-efficient home improvements, have launched a new platform integration partnership.

The integration between the two companies provides solar installers with the ability to offer their customers competitive financing options to purchase solar as part of the sales proposal. Instead of being forced to ask customers to use multiple applications and sign-ins, installers can instead present their customers with finance options, enable them to apply for their deal of choice, and get approved without ever leaving the proposal.

“At OpenSolar, we recognize that solar installers are on the front lines of the world’s transition to clean energy, and we are determined to provide them with the most accurate, fastest, and streamlined capabilities to convert more leads into closed sales through our free-to-use design and sales platform,” says Andrew Birch, co-founder of OpenSolar. “Mosaic has been an industry leader for the past decade with their innovative financing options and equally innovative software app, and I’m excited to partner with them on our shared mission to make solar adoption faster, easier, and more accessible for all.”

“Mosaic easily integrates our financing options into the tools contractors use every day, which helps solar professionals seamlessly access the most competitive financing solutions in the market,” adds Billy Parish, founder and CEO of Mosaic. “Mosaic’s integration with OpenSolar’s end-to-end design and sales platform enables us to service more installers and in turn, more homeowners as they make the switch to clean energy.”