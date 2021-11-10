OpenSolar Offers Sungage Financing Options on Solar Design/Sales Platform

Solar SaaS company OpenSolar Inc. and Sungage Financial are partnering to streamline the workflow process for the U.S. installer market. With the integration of Sungage’s finance options on OpenSolar’s platform, solar installers can quickly generate complete proposals, including accurate 3D designs, state-of-the-art hardware, on-demand customized permitting and now financing.

“For over a decade, Sungage Financial has been a leader in the solar finance space, offering unmatched customer service and attention to detail,” says Andrew Birch, co-founder and CEO of OpenSolar. “The integration of Sungage’s financing options on OpenSolar’s design and sales platform fuels our mission to scale solar adoption by providing installers with free, end-to-end, enterprise software that significantly streamlines workflow processes, saving them time and money.”

Launched by Andrew Birch and Adam Pryor in 2019, OpenSolar is now utilized by thousands of installers in 100 countries across five continents. The company’s new partnership with Sungage Financial marks its second U.S.-based partnership of 2021, adding to the company’s partner list of solar hardware, software and financing companies. In June, OpenSolar announced a partnership with Greenlancer that provides solar installers the ability to get standardized permit design and engineering solutions with speed, scale and reliability.

“OpenSolar’s platform aligns perfectly with Sungage Financial’s goal to help solar installers succeed so they can, in turn, help consumers reap all the benefits of a solar-powered lifestyle,” states Michael Gilroy, CEO of Sungage Financial. “We look forward to reaching more installers and consumers with our portfolio of financing options through our partnership with OpenSolar.”