Operations Begin on National Grid Renewables’ 275 MW Noble Solar Project

National Grid Renewables has started commercial operations at its Noble Solar and Storage Project in Denton County, Texas.

Noble is a 275 MW solar and 125 MWh energy storage project located in the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) market that began construction last year.

“With the start of operation at our Noble project, National Grid Renewables brings online our first utility-scale energy storage project, as well as our largest solar energy project to-date,” states Blake Nixon, president of National Grid Renewables. “Clean energy projects like Noble are tangible examples of how National Grid Renewables’ commitment to doing the right thing benefits local and global communities both economically and environmentally.”

The Home Depot and NRG Energy Inc. have each executed individual 100 MW solar power purchase agreements, and The Hershey Company has contracted for a 50 MW solar PPA.

Noble utilizes next-generation Series 6 thin film solar modules developed and produced by First Solar Inc. Recently, First Solar and National Grid Renewables announced a 2 GW supply of solar modules scheduled for delivery 2024-2025.

Noble also utilizes Fluence Energy’s sixth-generation Gridstack product for energy storage and was constructed by Signal Energy.