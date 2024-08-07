Origis Energy Closes Financing for Rice Creek Solar

Origis Energy has closed on $71 million in tax equity financing with U.S. Bancorp Impact Finance for its 75 MW Rice Creek Solar project in Putnam County, Fla.

The project is contracted with the Florida Municipal Power Agency (FMPA) for 12 of their participating member municipal utilities.

“U.S. Bank’s expertise and commitment to the renewable energy market is helping us realize our large solar portfolio” says Vikas Anand, CEO of Origis Energy.

“Rice Creek is another example of their support empowering us to scale effectively and bring clean energy projects online. We applaud FMPA for adding more cost-effective energy resources to meet the growing electricity demand of millions of Floridians, and U.S. Bank for supporting the project.”

Rice Creek is the third solar site in the Florida Municipal Solar Project. Origis Energy is the builder, owner and operator of the project.

Latham & Watkins represented Origis Energy in the transaction, with Akerman serving as local counsel. Sheppard Mullin acted as U.S. Bank’s Counsel, with Balch & Bingham serving as local counsel.