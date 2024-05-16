PosiGen Nabs Second Funding Commitment From Brookfield Asset Management

PosiGen has received a $150 million expanded commitment through a direct lending infrastructure fund managed by Brookfield Asset Management.

Brookfield and PosiGen began working together last year, with funding now totaling $400 million, including this latest investment.

“Brookfield’s support for meaningfully upsizing its financial commitment so quickly is a testament to the strength of our business model and shows that doing good for communities is good business,” says Peter Shaper, CEO of PosiGen.

“With this growing partnership secured, we can continue to scale our business and give more customers the opportunity to achieve energy savings and benefit from our unique savings guarantee without regard to FICO score or income thresholds.”

PosiGen, a public benefits corporation, plans to use the working capital to scale its business.

Connecticut Green Bank also renewed its commitment to the company.