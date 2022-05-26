Qcells Plans New Solar Panel Manufacturing Facility in Georgia

Qcells says its new solar panel manufacturing facility will be located in Dalton, Ga. The $171 million investment will boost production of advanced photovoltaic modules.

“Our additional investment in Dalton will help Qcells better serve the needs of U.S. customers with increased local manufacturing capacity,” states Qcells CEO Justin Lee. “Georgia has become the clean energy manufacturing heart of America, and we are proud to contribute to the state’s advanced manufacturing economy.”

The new facility will produce 1.4 GW of solar modules per year made with Qcells’ next-generation photovoltaic cells, a high-efficiency tunnel oxide passivated contact technology, better known as TOPCon. Located near the company’s existing 1.7 GW factory in Dalton, the expansion will bring Qcells’ total capacity in the U.S. to 3.1 GW.

“We are excited to see Qcells continue to expand in Georgia,” states Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp. “The state of Georgia and Korea have enjoyed an outstanding partnership for decades, supported by a dedication to relationship building. We have been focused on bringing jobs and opportunities to hardworking Georgians across the state.”

Groundbreaking is planned for fall 2022, and operation is expected to commence within the first half of 2023.