Qcells’ Supplier Expands Supply Chain Investment in Georgia

Qcells says its solar supplier, Hanwha Advanced Materials Georgia (HAGA), will build a new advanced materials manufacturing facility in Bartow County, Ga.

HAGA will supply Qcells with encapsulant film, which are materials used to encapsulate solar cells and ensure long-term panel durability. This $147 million investment is expected to create more than 160 new jobs and is critical to supporting Qcells’ plans to develop a fully-integrated solar supply chain in America.

“Qcells is doubling down on building a complete, domestic solar supply chain and this recent investment is critical to making that happen,” says Justin Lee, CEO of Qcells. “Working with Hanwha Advanced Materials, our customers will soon be able to confidently know that the solar they buy from us was made right here in America.”

This announcement comes two months after Qcells revealed its plans to invest $2.5 billion into building ingots, wafers and cells, and expanding solar panel manufacturing in Georgia. Qcells also recently announced plans to buy polysilicon from REC Silicon, which is using clean energy to power its facility in Moses Lake, Wash. Soon, Qcells products, from polysilicon to panel, will be sustainably made in America.

This investment comes after years of partnership with leaders in Georgia and following the passage of the Solar Energy Manufacturing for America Act within the Inflation Reduction Act. The demand for American-made solar panels is increasing rapidly driven by the efforts to ensure energy independence, lower energy costs and create new careers in energy.