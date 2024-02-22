Radial Power Closes on $225M in Debt Financing From Atlas SP

Radial Power announced that it has closed on $225 million in debt financing from ATLAS SP Partners to support its pipeline and operating platform of distributed generation projects.

The transaction represents Radial Power’s inaugural portfolio-level debt financing, which is set to help facilitate the company’s both asset- and portfolio-level, turnkey integrated C&I and community solar solutions.

“We are excited to partner with ATLAS SP, an industry-leading structured products and asset-backed credit origination platform with significant experience in the sustainability and distributed generation space,” says John M. King, CFO of Radial Power.

“This financing will support Radial Power’s robust pipeline of low-cost, low-carbon clean energy solutions that enable real estate companies to meet their short- and long-term ESG and sustainability goals. Our national portfolio of best-in-class distributed generation projects is unlocking value from underutilized real estate, delivering solutions to our customers and accelerating a sustainable U.S. energy transition.”

Latham & Watkins acted as legal counsel to Radial Power and Mayer Brown acted as legal counsel to ATLAS SP.