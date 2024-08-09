Reunion, Summit Ridge Partner on Tax Credit Sale for Community Solar

Reunion and Summit Ridge Energy have collaborated to sell $40 million of transferable tax credits from a portfolio of Virginia community solar projects.

The purchaser of these tax credits is a privately held real estate company.

Several of the projects in Summit Ridge’s portfolio are located in areas that qualify for the IRA’s energy community and low-income community bonus adders.

“Our team is proud to partner with Summit Ridge, a leader in supporting the shift to renewable energy,” says Andy Moon, CEO of Reunion.

“The company’s position in community solar, we were able to quickly identify and support a transaction with a taxpayer interested in purchasing tax credits from their clean energy projects.”