RIC Energy, Rosemawr Partner on Project Deployment Financing

RIC Development (RIC Energy) and investment firm Rosemawr Management are partnering financially to fund interconnection deposits that aim to help to deploy 450 MW of solar and energy storage projects across New York over the next three years.

“We are pleased to secure this partnership with Rosemawr to support building out the power grid in Upstate New York,” says Jonathan Rappe, CEO of RIC Energy North America.

“This investment will have a profound impact on the region by increasing domestic clean power generation, providing discounted power to homeowners and businesses and creating quality full-time jobs.”

The partnership hopes to help advance projects through the NYISO interconnection queue, increasing clean energy access to local communities.