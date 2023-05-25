RISE Wins Solar PPA Financing Via Green Bridge, Energy Toolbase Alliance

Energy Toolbase, a software platform for solar and storage developers, and Green Bridge Energy, an investment and technology platform for clean energy projejcts, have joined forces to provide Northeast-based commercial solar developer RISE with financing for a solar system to power a nonprofit, private college.

RISE tapped Green Bridge Energy’s financing solution within the ETB Developer platform to provide an indicative power purchase agreement (PPA) quote for the system that will finance its entirety. The 257 kW solar system will be constructed on the campus of a private college in Falmouth, Mass., to help the school stabilize electricity expenses and achieve environmental, social and governance goals.

RISE utilized the direct financing integration within the platform to deploy Green Bridge Energy’s PPA quoting and was selected as part of a competitive bid process for turnkey solar funded by a PPA.

All ETB Developer platform users have access to the Green Bridge Energy financing integration, which allows developers to instantly generate PPA quotes for C&I and nonprofit solar+storage projects without leaving the platform. This solution eliminates the need to go between multiple applications and speeds up modeling, optimizing a financing solution and deploying projects.

With over three decades of combined experience in solar development, structured finance and investment, Green Bridge is a top financier of C&I projects through PPAs and operating lease structures. The company assists commercial real estate owners in deploying clean energy and EV charging infrastructure to create new revenue streams, greener sites and energy cost savings at $0 upfront cost.

“Working with Green Bridge to provide financing quotes within ETB Developer has been a game-changer for our users getting projects sold faster,” says Matt Cimo, manager of the developer channel at Energy Toolbase. “

Green Bridge CEO Byrne Huddleston concurs, adding, “The Green Bridge financing partnership with ETB is equipping developers with the certainty of execution, greater operational efficiency and more attractive financing to win more business in the market.”