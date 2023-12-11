Scatec Begins Solar, Battery Storage Production at Kenhardt Plants

Scatec has begun producing and supplying electricity to the South Africa national grid from its three Kenhardt plants in Northern Cape Province.

The project, one of the world’s first and largest hybrid solar and battery storage facilities, has an installed solar capacity of 540 MW and a battery storage capacity of 225 MW. The plant delivers 150 MW of dispatchable power 16.5 hours per day, year-round to the national grid.

“Today, we embark on an exciting journey into a new era of energy solutions. The Kenhardt project symbolizes not only a technological triumph but a commitment to shaping a sustainable future,” says Terje Pilskog, CEO of Scatec. “This is more than just a power plant; it’s a testament to the limitless potential of integrating solar and battery storage to meet the evolving energy needs of today and tomorrow.”

“This isn’t just about powering homes; it’s about empowering communities,” adds Scatec’s Jan Fourie. “The Kenhardt project showcases the resilience and reliability of renewable energy, proving it to be a steadfast source of electricity capacity for the grid. Dispatchable renewables are the future.”

Scatec holds 51% of the equity and H1 Holdings owns the remaining 49%. Project debt is provided by a group of lenders which includes The Standard Bank Group as lead arranger and British International Investment.