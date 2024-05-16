Schneider Electric, Crux Collaborates to Facilitate Silfab Solar Tax Credit Purchase

Schneider Electric is collaborating with Crux to procure Section 45X Advanced Manufacturing Production Tax Credits from Silfab Solar, allowing Silfab to expand its domestic manufacturing capabilities.

“We are excited to announce a tax credit transfer agreement with Crux and Silfab Solar to accelerate the growth and expansion of American domestic manufacturing of solar energy,” says Schneider Electric’s Aamir Paul.

“By leveraging the Inflation Reduction Act’s new tax credit transfer provisions, we can foster the development of renewable energy infrastructure and contribute to a more sustainable planet.”

Crux’s role in the transaction included initially connecting Silfab Solar and Schneider Electric through its transferable tax credit ecosystem.